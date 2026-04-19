CIDCO Demolishes Unauthorized Hoardings In NAINA Area To Prevent Monsoon Accidents, Cracks Down On Violators

CIDCO Demolishes Unauthorized Hoardings In NAINA Area To Prevent Monsoon Accidents |

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO undertook a major demolition drive against unauthorized hoardings in the NAINA area on April 17 to prevent potential accidents during the monsoon, removing several illegally erected advertisement structures after due notice and non-compliance by owners.

Target Area

The action targeted large hoardings erected without official permission and in violation of CIDCO regulations across NAINA and adjoining areas. Many of these structures were located along the Mumbai National Highway, posing a serious risk of collapse during strong winds and heavy rains.

According to officials, notices had been issued under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 to hoarding owners at Survey No. 92/3 near Khandoba Hotel at Palspe and at Survey No. 7 near Arihant Building. Despite this, the concerned parties failed to remove the hoardings, prompting CIDCO to initiate demolition.

Operation Leadership

The operation was carried out under the direction of Chief Vigilance Officer and Deputy Inspector General of Police Suresh Mengade and under the guidance of Chief Controller (Unauthorized Constructions–NAINA) Prashant Bhangre.

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The demolition drive involved encroachment department officials Dattatray Chaure and Jitendra Pardeshi, surveyor Shivraj Chavan, along with local police, CIDCO police personnel, MSEDCL officials, CIDCO security guards, and Maharashtra Security Board staff. The team deployed one supervisor, 10 workers, a crane, a hydra machine, a truck, and a jeep for the operation.

CIDCO has stated that strict action against unauthorized hoardings and constructions will continue in the coming days.

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