Mumbai Customs Arrests Man With ₹9 Crore Hydroponic Weed Smuggled From Bangkok Via Thai Airways

A 29-year-old man has been arrested by Airport Customs officials for allegedly smuggling drugs worth around Rs 9 crore sourced from Bangkok. | File Pic

Mumbai: A 29-year-old man has been arrested by Airport Customs officials for allegedly smuggling drugs worth around Rs 9 crore sourced from Bangkok.

The arrested person has been identified as Basant Singh, a resident of Sirsa, Haryana.

Passenger Profiling

According to the Customs sources, On the basis of passenger profiling, one person Basant Singh who had arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai from Bangkok by Thai Airways flight on Saturday night was intercepted in the arrival hall at the airport.

The officer examined his trolley bag which was found to be containing clothes and food packets. Upon removing the clothes and food packets, nine double layered transparent plastic packets were found inside. Upon cutting said packets, there was a strong unpleasant odour emanating from the green coloured dry leafy substance in lump form present inside it, officials said.

Substance Confirmed

"The said substance tested positive for the presence of a narcotic drug purported to be Hydroponic Weed, a substance covered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The net weight of the green coloured dry leafy substance in lump form was 8994 grams valued around Rs 9 crore.

During his statement, Singh admitted non-declaration, concealment, recovery and seizure of the narcotics substance that is fruiting and flowering-top of plant purported to be Hydroponic Weed. "The investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused. We are probing who supplied drugs to Singh in Bangkok and who was supposed to receive the same in Mumbai," said a Customs official.

Advocate Birendra Yadav argued for the accused in the court on Sunday after which Singh was remanded to judicial custody.

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