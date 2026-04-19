Fire Engulfs Burst Gas Pipeline On Dug-Up Road In Bandra, Sparks Panic In Area - VIDEO

Gas Pipeline Burst Triggers Fire On Dug-Up Road In Bandra, Sparks Panic In Area - VIDEO | filmygyanvideos

Mumbai: Panic gripped parts of Bandra after a gas pipeline burst triggered a fire on a road stretch, with visuals from the spot showing flames rising from a dug-up portion of the carriageway.

The visuals, shared by Instagram filmygyanvideos, suggest that the incident took place at what appears to be a construction site, with trucks seen parked around the area. The fire is clearly visible from the excavated section of the road, drawing the attention of a large number of people who gathered nearby as the situation unfolded.

Several onlookers can be seen standing around and watching the blaze, while the fire continued to burn from the dug-up patch. Further details in the matter are awaited.

Massive Fire Erupts At Diva Warehouse

A major fire broke out early Sunday morning at a warehouse in the Shamim Compound near Nawaz Dhaba, located along the Shilphata-Mahape Road in Diva. Despite significant property damage, officials confirmed that no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Disaster Management Cell received the alert at approximately 6:44 AM from the Shil Fire Station. The affected facility, a 4,500 sq. ft. warehouse owned by Mr. Rizwan Ali, was used for storing scrap cardboard and housing a hydraulic paper billing press machine.

A coordinated emergency response was launched immediately, involving: Fire Department: Two high-rise fire engines, one rescue vehicle, and a specialized jeep.

The inferno caused extensive damage to the hydraulic machinery, electrical wiring, and the stored scrap materials. It took fire crews approximately five hours of continuous operations to bring the blaze under control.

The fire was officially declared extinguished at 11:24 AM. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, though preliminary observations point toward a potential electrical short circuit. The situation remains under control.

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