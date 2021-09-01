Shilphata pipeline burst: Rain causes further delay in repair

Mumbai: A major water pipeline providing daily water supply to major parts of Thane, Navi-Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander city was damaged on Wednesday morning. Thousands of litres of water went waste flowing on the road.

The MIDC water supply line got burst near Shilphata, Khidkali on Wednesday morning at around 8am. Till the repair work, supply was kept closed across parts of Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva. "The MIDC pipelines get water from the Barvi dam in Ambernath and provide water to Municipal corporations including Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayandar and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Dombivli.

The repair work of the 1800 mm brass pipeline, which broke down, was going on till late night.

"Almost 50 workers have been trying to repair the water pipeline since Wednesday morning. With muddy open land and heavy showers, the work was further delayed. If the rain stops then the repair work will be completed by 2am on Thursday. But if heavy rain persists then the delay of 24 hours can be inflicted on the citizens. But we have deployed a heavy force to get it done at the earliest and see that the city gets water on Thursday without any inconvenience," said an MIDC official present on the site on condition of anonymity.

The cause of the burst is yet to be ascertained.

