Shia Personal Law Board condemns Saudi govt project resembling Kaaba: 'Deeply hurting religious sentiments of Muslims across globe'

The All India Shia Personal Law Board has condemned the Saudi Arabian government's decision to build a mega shopping, entertainment and residential complex called Mukaab in Riyadh resembling the holy Kaaba.

In a statement issued on Sunday, general secretary of the Board Maulana Yasoob Abbas said the Saudi government was deeply hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims across the globe by building a structure that resembles the Kabaa which is the holiest sites of Islam.

Kaaba- shaped complex in heart of Riyadh

The Saudi crown prince and prime minister Muhammed bin Salman plans to build a Kaaba-shaped complex in the heart of Riyadh as part of a new development plan. A new firm called the New Murabba Development Company has been floated to undertake this project which is expected to be completed by 2030.

It is spread over 19 sq. kms and will be located at the junction of King Salman and King Khalid road in the north west of Riyadh, according to the Saudi Press Agency. It will be 400 metres tall and large enough to hold 20 Empire State buildings. A video on the grandiose project released by the agency has riled Muslims across the world.

Maulana Abbas said a massive movement will be launched to oppose this project. The first protest will be held at the Imambara in Lucknow on March 5.

