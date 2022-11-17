Sheena Bora murder case: Peter Mukerjea's son Rahul maintains that his father is innocent

Peter Mukerjea | PTI photo

Mumbai: Rahul Mukerjea, son of former Star India CEO and an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case Peter Mukerjea, told a special court conducting the trial on Thursday that he maintains his earlier stand that his father is innocent.

After his father’s arrest in the case, he had posted on twitter in support of his father’s innocence in the matter and had also written to the President and the Prime Minister that Peter Mukerjea is innocent and should not be charged in the case. Rahul is undergoing cross-examination by his father’s ex-wife Indrani Mukerjea’s lawyer Ranjeet Sangle. Indrani is the prime accused in the case of murdering her biological daughter and Rahul’s fiance Sheena Bora, with whom he was then in a live-in relationship.

Rahul has consistently maintained that father his innocent

When asked by advocate Sangle if he believed even after his father’s arrest that he is completely innocent, he said, “Yes, I think so. I don’t believe he knew what was going on at the time.” Later to another question, he said, “It is correct to say I actually believe my father is innocent. That’s my belief that he would not have gotten along with something like that.” When asked if he still loves his father, he said, “Of course”.

When asked by the lawyer, Rahul said it is true that he had consistently given statements to the media that his father is innocent. He denied that his father was sponsoring a new project of a motorcycle cafe in Goa for him. He said however that the idea had come to him during a discussion with his father long ago. Rahul’s cross-examination will continue today (Friday).

