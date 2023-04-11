 Sheena Bora murder case: CBI submits list of another 92 witnesses to be examined
Sheena Bora murder case: CBI submits list of another 92 witnesses to be examined

The accused are alleged to have conspired and killed Sheena Bora and disposed of her body in Pen in Raigad district in April 2012.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
Sheena Bora murder case: CBI to examine another 92 witnesses | Representative image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday provided a list of 92 witnesses in plans to examine in the Sheena Bora murder trial. Till date, 70 witnesses have testified among them Sheena's fiance Rahul Mukerjea and her brother Mikhail Bora. The list was submitted on a plea by Indrani Mukerjea seeking information on the same.

The agency has clarified that it will take a decision on whether to examine some of these witnesses during the course of the trial when the testimony of other witnesses will complete.

All accused released on bail

The trial had begun in early 2017. Last year, the prime accused Indrani Mukerjea was granted bail by the apex court that had observed while granting the relief that she had been in custody for 6.5 years as an undertrial. All accused in the case including her ex-husband Peter Mukerjea and another ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna are released on bail.

Accused turned prosecution witness and Indrani's former driver Shyamvar Rai is also out on bail. The accused are alleged to have conspired and killed Sheena Bora and disposed of her body in Pen in Raigad district in April 2012. The matter came to light only in 2015, after which the accused were arrested.

