Sheena Bora murder trial | Indrani: Rahul killed someone in 2012

Mumbai: In the Sheena Bora murder trial, the cross-examination of Mr Rahul Mukerjea continued on Wednesday, with Ms Bora’s biological mother Indrani Mukerjea’s lawyer alleging that Mr Mukerjea had murdered someone in a car in July 2012 and abandoned the vehicle at the city’s domestic airport.

It is the prosecution’s case that Ms Bora was killed on April 24 that year. Ms Mukerjea’s lawyer Ranjeet Sangle also questioned Mr Mukerjea on the transfer of her jewellery worth over Rs24 crore to a joint locker owned by him, his brother and his father (co-accused Peter Mukerjea) after her arrest.

Mr Mukerjea responded that he was not aware of this transfer. He earlier said he had signed for bank procedures to open such a locker as asked by his father, who did not mention the purpose.

Mr Sangle also alleged that on the date of Ms Mukerjea’s arrest, there were calls between Mr Mukerjea’s father and a then senior police officer. He also alleged that the same day his father had given a letter to his residential society in Worli to stop the transfer of a Worli flat to his adopted daughter Vidhie (Ms Mukerjea’s and ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna’s biological daughter).

The property, Mr Mukerjea, agreed was then titled in his brother Rabin’s name. He also denied knowledge of transfer of Rs7 crore from Ms Mukerjea’s foreign accounts to his brother and father’s account and the transfer of Rs70 lakh to his account after her arrest.

Mr Mukerjea said he was not aware that after Ms Mukerjea’s arrest some properties in his father’s will (that were to go to Vidhie) were given to him and his brother or that Vidhie’s name was removed as a nominee from his father’s insurance policies.

Heated words ensued between Mr Sangle and Mr Mukerjea after the question over committing the murder, which he vehemently denied. Mr Sangle alleged that Mr Mukerjea, his mother Shabnam Anand and Ms Bora were part of a “conspiracy of sham and her alleged disappearance”. Mr Mukerjea was also asked if he was aware of the paternities and three medical terminations of pregnancies that Ms Bora had allegedly gone through. He responded in the negative.