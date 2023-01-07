Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani claims again that someone spotted Sheena, this time at Guwahati

Indrani claims again that someone spotted Sheena, this time at Guwahati | File

Mumbai: Prime accused in her daughter Sheena Bora’s murder case, Indrani Mukerjea has claimed once again before the special court that someone, this time a lawyer, spotted Sheena at Guwahati airport early on Thursday.

Last year, Ms Mukerjea had claimed that her former jail inmate, a police inspector who is facing extortion charges, had told her she had seen Sheena at Dal Lake during a vacation in Srinagar.

Indrani urges agency be directed to procure CCTV footage of Guwahati airport

Ms Mukerjea has been disputing that the remains recovered from Pen in Raigad district in 2015, three years after the alleged murder in April 2012, are of Sheena. As per the CBI, DNA evidence has found that Ms Mukerjea is the biological mother of the deceased person the remains belong to.

Ms Mukerjea filed an application on Friday before the special CBI court regarding this new spotting and urged that the agency be directed to procure CCTV footage of Guwahati airport and verify who the woman is. The court has asked the CBI to file a response.

Ms Mukerjea has claimed that an advocate was travelling by flight with her family from Guwahati to Mumbai at 5.30am and saw someone resembling Sheena during security screening. She said the lawyer got suspicious and asked her colleague to record a video of the woman.

Planning to write to AAI: Indrani

Ms Mukerjea further told the court that she plans to write to the Airport Authority of India and the Central Industrial Security Force to get the CCTV footage but is unsure if she would be entertained. She has submitted an affidavit filed by the lawyer as well as the video taken by her.

Ms Mukerjea had not pursued her earlier plea regarding the Dal Lake spotting and had told the court through her lawyer that she would not be pressing it at that stage.

As per the CBI’s case, Ms Mukerjea had strangled Sheena and disposed of her body in Pen in April 2012. She had later kept the pretence that her daughter was in the US. The matter had come to light only three years later in 2015 when her former driver Shyamvar Rai who was part of the conspiracy, had been arrested in another case and allegedly revealed about it during his interrogation.