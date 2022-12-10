Sheena Bora murder case | Indrani trying to prolong trial: CBI

PTI

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that prime accused Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder trial is trying to prolong the trial by filing an application in which she sought that key witness Rahul Mukerjea be recalled to face cross-examination.

Indrani had complained in her application that Mr Mukerjea was being “dishonest” and “non-cooperative” and answering most questions with “I don’t remember'' and “I don’t know”. She said she intended to confront him with documents in the cross-examination due to this reason.

The CBI said in its response, “After passing of 10 years, it is not possible for any witness to recall the minutest of details.”

The agency said that it had provided all the documents to her and that the court had framed charges against the accused in 2017. After that, 69 prosecution witnesses have been examined to date and denied her submission that she does not have the entire and complete set of documents and did not have the opportunity to cross-examine Mr Rahul thoroughly. “It is nothing but an attempt by the applicant to prolong the trial as the accused person is out on bail,” it stated.

The agency said that Mr Mukerjea has already been cross-examined and discharged as a witness. The agency further pointed out that her lawyer had already cross-examined Mr Mukerjea at length for a considerable period.

Mr Mukerjea had begun testifying since June. It said that Indrani had all the opportunity to obtain any deficient copies. It said that after five months now, she has moved the plea just to prolong the trial.