Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea's driver Shyamvar Rai to walk out of jail

The accused-turned-approver in Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjea's driver Shyamvar Rai will walk out of jail as Bandra Magistrate Court granted him bail in Arms Act case too.

Before his arrest in the murder case, he was nabbed by Khar Police in the arms Act case in 2015. He was allowed bail in the Arms Act case by the Bandra magistrate court for a bond of Rs 15000.

Bandra court granted Rai bail on December 19 and completed formalities on December 21. However, he is yet to be released since formalities of his Bombay HV bail order in Sheena Bora murder case is to be completed.

Bombay High Court grants Rai bail

The Bombay High Court granted bail to Shyamvar Rai, an accused turned approver in the 2012 murder case of Sheena Bora. Rai was Indrani Mukerjea’s driver, who allegedly drove the two, along with Indrani’s former husband Sanjeev Khanna, outside the city limits on the day of the murder.

He had approached the HC seeking bail after Indrani and Khanna were granted bail by the Supreme Court and the High Court, respectively.

Justice Bharti Dangre relied on the SC ruling and her earlier judgement to grant bail to Rai, noting that he had been incarcerated since August 2015. The requirements include giving up the passport (if it was not seized) and refraining from leaving the country without the CBI court's consent.

CBI probe in Sheena Bora murder case

The CBI has been investigating the Sheena Bora case since 2015, after taking over the case from Mumbai Police. According to the case registered by Mumbai Police, Sheena Bora was kidnapped and murdered by strangulation in April 2012.

This case first came to light after the arrest of Indrani's driver, Shyamvar Rai in another case in August 2015.

During the investigation, he confessed to the killing of Sheena Bora in April 2012 and said that he dumped her body in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. He had also told Mumbai Police that Sheena's mother, Indrani and Sanjeev Khanna (ex-husband of Indrani) were also involved in this murder.

According to CBI's case before the court, Indrani killed Sheena Bora because she was furious over the relationship between Sheena Bora, whom she introduced as her sister to everyone, and Rahul Mukerjea, son of Peter Mukerjea (third husband of Indrani Mukerjea) from his first marriage.

The CBI stated that Indrani killed Sheena since she was threatening to expose her in public over the fact that she was not her sister but daughter.

