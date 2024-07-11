Sheena Bora Murder Case: CBI Clarifies On Skeletal Remains, Allegations Against Zeba Khan Deemed Irrelevant

Indrani Mukherjea alongside Sheena Bora | File

Mumbai: Even as the Sheena Bora murder case gets murkier with her missing skeletal remains reappearing in the CBI evidence room, the brother of the agency’s witness Zeba Khan, who is professor of anatomy department at JJ Hospital, has written to the CBI court and alleged corruption and her involvement in the missing remains.

The court had given a copy of the letter by Prof Mohammed Naved Khan, Zeba’s brother, to defence lawyers as well as the prosecution. The letter alleges that Zeba amassed wealth in the recent past and bought a house and work place in Dubai.

The letter gives exact details of the property. He has also claimed that the siblings are in a dispute and he decided to write to the court after referring to the news articles about missing mortal remains in the Sheena Bora murder case trial. He has also claimed to have lodged a complaint with the Income-Tax department against Zeba.

The letter created an uproar during the hearing on Wednesday morning and the special court asked the CBI to clear its stand for further course of action.

Besides, the court specifically asked the prosecution if they would make an inquiry on the allegations stated in the letter. It was only in the afternoon that the CBI prosecutor clarified that the bones are traced but are not being relied upon as evidence. With this statement of CBI, the allegations against Zeba were therefore found to be irrelevant. The defence, however, insisted for action against Naved for misleading the court, which left it to the CBI to take a call.