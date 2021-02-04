'Sharjeel Usmani will be arrested': Sena promises action against former AMU student accused of 'hurting religious sentiments'

Shiv Sena on Thursday promised action against AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani who is accused of "hurting religious sentiments."

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, Sena appealed to BJP leaders in Maharashtra to keep calm over the issue, assuring that the Mumbai Police would find Usmani from wherever he is and arrest him.

The editorial also took jibes at the BJP over its handling of the farmers' protest. On the cause of Hindutva, the party said, "all the farmers protesting at Delhi's borders are also Hindu. When will you (Centre) talk to them and send them home with dignity?"

The Pune City Police on Tuesday had filed an FIR against Usmani for a speech he had delivered at an Elgar Parishad event in Pune. This year's event was organised by retired Justice BG Kolse Patil.

During the 30 January conclave, writer-activist Arundhati Roy, Justice (retd) BG Kolse Patil, and former IPS officer S M Mushrif were among those who addressed the gathering.

Three years ago, several Left-leaning activists were arrested by the police for alleged Naxal links following the 31 December 2017 Elgar Parishad conclave and the caste violence at Pune's Koregaon-Bhima war memorial the next day.

Usmani had attended the Elgar Parishad event organised at Pune's Ganesh Kala Krida Manch on 30 January. Soon after, a video of him allegedly using objectionable words against the Hindu community went viral—stern action was demanded against him later.