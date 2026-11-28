NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar | X

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar, who is currently undergoing treatment for dehydration at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, visited a cancer institute in the city for a routine follow-up check-up on Friday.

According to reports, the 85-year-old leader visited the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Head and Neck Cancer Institute of India in Mazgaon on Friday night and returned to Breach Candy Hospital later that night.

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Recent hospitalisation

Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital two days ago after suffering from dehydration. This is the second time the veteran leader has been admitted to the South Mumbai hospital for treatment.

The 85-year-old cancer survivor visits the institute every six months for routine follow-ups and medical check-ups.

Third hospital admission this month

His latest hospitalisation marks his third admission to the hospitals this month. He was first admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on November 2 and discharged on November 4. On the same day, he was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where he remained until his discharge on November 7.

Meanwhile, following his latest hospitalisation, reports indicate that Pawar's health condition is stable.

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