Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP (SP) Supremo Stable, Continues Treatment At Breach Candy Hospital After Dehydration Concerns | File Pic

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar's health condition was reported to be stable on Friday morning, a day after he was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital due to dehydration. The 85-year-old leader continues to remain under treatment, with doctors advising him to rest. There is no official update on when he is likely to be discharged.

According to a report by TV9 Marathi, NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil and NCP leader Praful Patel visited Pawar at the hospital on Thursday. Further details about his condition and treatment have not been made public.

Supriya Sule Confirms Hospitalisation

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Pawar's latest hospitalisation was confirmed by his daughter and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule through a post on X on Thursday. She said he was being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after showing signs of dehydration and added that doctors had advised him to reduce travel and slow down.

“We are admitting Baba to Breach Candy Hospital. It appears to be dehydration. He needs to slow down and travel less, but Baba just doesn't listen. He loves his work far too much. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes,” Sule wrote.

Third Hospitalisation In November

This is Pawar's third hospitalisation this month. He was first admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on November 2 and discharged on November 4. On the same day, he was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where he remained until his discharge on November 7.

He was admitted to the Mumbai hospital again on Thursday, November 26, after experiencing dehydration. No further medical details have been shared by the family or hospital so far. Doctors have advised the veteran politician to take adequate rest as he continues to receive treatment.

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