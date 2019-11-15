Sharad Pawar to apprise Union ministries of Maharashtra farm crisis

"I can clearly see that most of the important crops are severely damaged. These include orange, sweet lime, soybean, cotton and paddy. Farmers are facing huge losses.

Orange is cultivated in two seasons, but the fruits in the first season are nearly damaged," he said.

"Similarly, sweet lime in the orchards has been damaged and the cultivators are facing serious problems. Same is the situation with cotton, soybean and paddy growers," he added.

Stressing the need to undertake a survey of the entire farms to assess the crop loss due to unseasonal rains, he said, "I can see that crops are damaged above 33 per cent and hence survey of the entire farmland will give us a fair idea of the loss, based on which appropriate financial assistance could be sought."

Pawar said he would approach the union agriculture and finance ministries to apprise them of the hardhips being faced by the farmers in the state and to seek financial assistance for them.

Replying to a query on whether he would speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, Pawar said that he would first hold talks with the ministries.

"If I don't get a satisfactory response from them, then there is no harm in meeting people at the higher level.

But I have worked in this (agriculture) ministry and I know where the issue can be addressed," he said.

Pawar has been on two-day visit to Vidarbha region to take a stock of damage caused by the rains. On Thursday he visited Katol, Umred and Kamptee tehsils.