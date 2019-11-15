Govt report recommends Rs 2,904 crore relief for Marathwada farmers

The report, based on a survey conducted by the revenue department, was submitted to the state administration on Wednesday, deputy divisional commissioner Parag Soman told PTI.

The state is currently under President’s rule. The perennially drought-hit region of Marathwada received poor rainfall this monsoon, but was pounded by heavy showers in October, destroying standing kharif crops. “We requireRs 2,904.36 crore to compensate farmers in the region,” Soman said.

“In a majority of cases, ready crops were damaged in the fields before they could be harvested,” he added. Nanded, Beed and Aurangabad districts were the worst hit, and require over Rs400 crore each in compensation, he said.

While un-irrigated lands dependent solely on rain will get compensation at the rate of Rs6,800 per hectare, irrigated lands will receive Rs13,000 per hectare and orchards Rs18,000 per hectare, it added.

A total of 50,20,591 hectares of land had come under cultivation in the region this monsoon, the report said. The government had recently approved Rs10,000 crore towards immediate assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal showers across Maharashtra.