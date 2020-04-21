Sharad Pawar takes swipe at BJP, says this is no time for politics

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar condemned the mob lynching in Palghar district. While taking a swipe at the BJP he said that it would be improper to conclude in the wake of Palghar incident that law and order in the state has collapsed. Without naming BJP, Pawar in his FB live targeted it.

“It is not time to play politics and launch blame game, but it is a time to unitedly fight the coronavirus pandemic, “advised Pawar. He clarified at the outset that coronavirus crisis and the Palghar mob lynching were not related. ‘’Already Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced an inquiry by a senior office.

CM and HM have made it clear that such incidents will not be tolerated, and the guilty will be punished. Two cops were suspended and over 100 arrests were made after preliminary probe,’’ he added. He added the incident only happened due to misunderstanding.

Further, Pawar admitted that the 223 Corona deaths in Maharashtra was a matter of concern. However, it was low in comparison to other countries. “However, efforts are needed to bring it down to zero. People should continue to strictly observe the lockdown norms and stay at home and avoid travels and gatherings till May 3,’’ he said.

He made special appeal to Muslim community to offer Namaz during Ramzan and avoid going to mosque and celebrate Iftar outdoors. Pawar hailed and thanked the government machinery, police department, health department especially doctors, nurses and paramedics for their work.

Pawar appealed to the press and media to give positive news and refrain from fear psychosis generating news. Pawar reiterated that the coronavirus pandemic will have adverse impact on the state economy. ‘’The revenue collection has come to a standstill. Stamp duty, sales tax/GST and excise duty the main source of state revenue have dried up.

Measures will be needed to revive state economy after the crisis is over,’’ he viewed. He hoped that the restart of some industries, agriculture and Agri industries, trade and other business following the relaxation of lockdown in green and orange zones will partially help to keep the state economy rolling.