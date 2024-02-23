Sharad Pawar-Led NCP Faction Gets ‘Man Blowing Turha’ Poll Symbol By EC; Party Welcomes Decision |

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India on Thursday allotted the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Sharad Pawar a new symbol a “man blowing a turha (a traditional trumpet)”.

Election Commission of India allotted 'Man blowing Turha' symbol to Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar pic.twitter.com/RUB81OfV0i — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

सह्याद्रीच्या साथीने तुतारीचा नाद अखंड भारतात घुमणार.



शेतकरी, कष्टकरी, महिला, युवकांच्या एकजुटीने महाराष्ट्र दिल्लीच्या तख्तावर मात करणार! pic.twitter.com/z845u7qWEi — Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (@NCPspeaks) February 22, 2024

Party Welcomes EC's Decision

“The Commission has already allotted the name of 'Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar' to the group led by Sharad Pawar”, the poll panel said on Thursday. “Further, as per the request received, a 'Man Blowing Turha' is allotted to the group/ party in all parliamentary constituencies in the state of Maharashtra,” it said. "The Tutari, which invokes the great valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, had once deafened the emperor of Delhi," NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) said in post on X.

"It is a great honour for our party to get 'Tutari' as symbol for upcoming elections. Our Tutari is now ready to shake Delhi's throne under the leadership of Sharadchandra Pawar," it said. Our candidates will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on this symbol, NCP Sharad spokesperson Clyde Crasto said.

The NCP, which was founded by Sharad Pawar, split in July 2023 after Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joined the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

निवडणूक आयोगाकडे आम्ही ज्या तीन निशाणी सुचविल्या होत्या. त्यातील चिन्ह न देता आम्हाला त्यांनी "तुतारी" हे चिन्ह दिले. लढण्यासाठी शुभेच्छाच दिल्या आहेत. हा आमच्यासाठी 'शुभसंकेत' आहे. याबद्दल निवडणूक आयोगाचे आभार मानतो. कारण, त्यांनी सांकेतिक भाषेत 'तुम्ही युद्धाला उभे रहा आणि… — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) February 23, 2024

"We suggested three different symbols to the Election Commission for our party. However, they gave us the symbol 'Tutari'. In a way, they gave us best wishes for fighting. This is a 'good sign' for us. Thanks to Election Commission for this. This has given a clear message that 'You stand for war and win' to the warrior named Sharad Pawar and his soldiers by giving the symbol 'Tutari'," said NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad.