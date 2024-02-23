 Sharad Pawar-Led NCP Faction Gets ‘Man Blowing Turha’ Poll Symbol By EC; Party Welcomes Decision
Sharad Pawar-Led NCP Faction Gets 'Man Blowing Turha' Poll Symbol By EC; Party Welcomes Decision

Sharad Pawar-Led NCP Faction Gets ‘Man Blowing Turha’ Poll Symbol By EC; Party Welcomes Decision

"It is a great honour for our party to get 'Tutari' as poll symbol for upcoming elections. Our Tutari is now ready to shake Delhi's throne under the leadership of Sharadchandra Pawar," the party said in a post on X.

Updated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 10:49 AM IST
Mumbai: The Election Commission of India on Thursday allotted the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Sharad Pawar a new symbol a “man blowing a turha (a traditional trumpet)”.

Party Welcomes EC's Decision

“The Commission has already allotted the name of 'Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar' to the group led by Sharad Pawar”, the poll panel said on Thursday. “Further, as per the request received, a 'Man Blowing Turha' is allotted to the group/ party in all parliamentary constituencies in the state of Maharashtra,” it said. "The Tutari, which invokes the great valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, had once deafened the emperor of Delhi," NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) said in post on X.

"It is a great honour for our party to get 'Tutari' as symbol for upcoming elections. Our Tutari is now ready to shake Delhi's throne under the leadership of Sharadchandra Pawar," it said. Our candidates will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on this symbol, NCP Sharad spokesperson Clyde Crasto said.

The NCP, which was founded by Sharad Pawar, split in July 2023 after Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joined the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"We suggested three different symbols to the Election Commission for our party. However, they gave us the symbol 'Tutari'. In a way, they gave us best wishes for fighting. This is a 'good sign' for us. Thanks to Election Commission for this. This has given a clear message that 'You stand for war and win' to the warrior named Sharad Pawar and his soldiers by giving the symbol 'Tutari'," said NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad.

