Sharad Pawar Had Met Gangster Dawood Ibrahim In Dubai During His Tenure As CM In 1988-91, Claims VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar

NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar (L) & Gangster Dawood Ibrahim (R) | File Pics

Mumbai: The Dawood Ibrahim factor has emerged once again with Maharashtra going to the polls. In a sensational statement, Prakash Ambedkar, leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, recently alleged that NCP leader Sharad Pawar had met gangster Dawood Ibrahim in Dubai during his tenure as chief minister in 1988-91.

What is significant is that Pawar himself has not denied the allegation even though it is several days since the Dalit leader levelled the charge. When The Free Press Journal contacted his daughter and MP Supriya Sule, she too did not respond to Ambedkar’s allegation.

Spokesperson Of NCP-SP, Clyde Crasto On Prakash Ambedkar's Remarks

The spokesperson of the NCP (SP), Clyde Crasto, however, alleged that Ambedkar was a “puppet of the BJP” and was making the allegation at the behest of the saffron party.

If what Crasto is saying is true then it implies that the BJP is using the D-Card to destabilise the MVA in the run-up to the election. The BJP’s strategy appears to make it difficult for the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress to remain as allies of the NCP (SP).

Dawood Graduates From A Mere "Bhai" To An International Terrorist

Since 1991, Dawood has graduated from being a mere “bhai” to an international terrorist designated as such by India, the United Nations, and the US State Department and that is all the more reason why Ambedkar’s allegation has acquired political gravitas. Ambedkar told the FPJ that he stood by his statement and challenged Pawar to sue him. “If he does that then I will come out with more details,” he said.

When pointed out that the BJP-led Centre was keeping mum about his charge, Ambedkar said it was for the Union home ministry to take a call. He rejected the charge that he was making the allegation on cue from the BJP. Meanwhile, the D-Gang is keeping a watch on the polls.

In the past, it had asked its men in Mumbai and other places to back certain candidates. It is likely to repeat the exercise once all the candidates are declared. Certain politicians are known to seek the support of the gang both financially and for muscle power.