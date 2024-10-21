Maharashtra Elections 2024: Prakash Ambedkar's VBA Fields 7 Candidates In Mumbai Suburbs, Releases 5th List

Prakash Ambedkar's VBA Releases 5th List Of Candidates | File

Mumbai: The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar has released its fifth list of candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024. The list with 16 names, includes seven candidates for assembly constituencies in Mumbai suburbs. The VBA has also decided to give a fight in Baramati, where Dy CM Ajit Pawar is the sitting MLA and likely to be renominated.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi is pleased to declare its fifth list of candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. #MaharashtraAssembly2024 #VoteForVBA #VoteForGasCylinder pic.twitter.com/nATZWWIWoE — Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (@VBAforIndia) October 21, 2024

The list released on Monday evening, includes constituencies like Navi Mumbai's Airoli and seven from Mumbai suburbs: Jogeshwari East, Dindoshi, Malad, Andheri East, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East and Chembur.

The VBA has fielded Mangaldas Nikalje from Baramati. If Ajit Pawar decides to re-contest from Baramati, he will see another strong candidate.

The VBA was the first to announce candidates for the Maharashtra assembly. The party is contesting on its own after the talks with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) did not bear fruits during the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. The VBA opted out of the MVA when the seat-sharing talks failed.