Maharashtra Elections 2024: Prakash Ambedkar's VBA Announces 2nd List Of Candidates, All 10 Muslims; Check Names Here

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar has announced a second list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, expected to be held in November. The list includes all 10 Muslim candidates.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi is pleased to declare its second list, Ambedkar posted on X.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi is pleased to declare its second list of candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. #MaharashtraAssembly2024 #VoteForVBA #VoteForGasCylinder pic.twitter.com/giKQ2aiYrd — Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (@VBAforIndia) October 9, 2024

On Wednesday, a group of 10 Muslim leaders from Congress party announced in the press conference arranged by VBA that they have decided to shift from the Congress party and join VBA.

The leaders were dissatisfied with the soft-Hindutva stand taken by Congress. There should be no compromise on the equal participation of Muslims, leader Khatib Syed Natiquddin said, whose name is also part of the candidate list for the assembly elections."

In the first list of VBA announced last month, names of 11 candidates were included.

Prakash Ambedkar was supporting the MVA (Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), Congress) in Maharashtra during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, the seat-sharing talks failed and MVA decided to contest independently.