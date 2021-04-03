Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital after surgery

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar's health is fine and he was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday, confirmed the party chief spokesman and Maharashtra Minister of Minority Affair Nawab Malik.

“Sharad Pawar saheb was discharged from hospital today. He is in good health and is recuperating at home,’’ said Malik. Earlier, he had tweeted, “Sharad Pawar saheb was checked upon by a team of doctors and his health is stable, he will be discharged from hospital today. He has been advised rest for 7 days and after 15 days if all his health parameters are stable, surgery on his gallbladder will be performed.’’

Pawar on Tuesday night underwent endoscopy at a hospital a day before schedule and doctors successfully removed a stone from his gallbladder.

Pawar had complained of abdominal pain on Sunday, following which he was taken to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for a check-up. He was scheduled to undergo a surgery at the hospital on Wednesday due to the problem in his gallbladder. However, Pawar got admitted a day earlier due to severe pain and was operated.