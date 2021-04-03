Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar's health stable; to be discharged from hospital today

NCP president Sharad Pawar will be discharged from the hospital today. The update was shared by NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on Saturday.
Pawar was checked by a team of Doctors and his health is stable, he will be discharged from hospital today, Malik informed. He has been advised rest for 7 days and after 15 days if all his health parameters are stable, surgery on his Gall Bladder will be performed, Malik added.
On Wednesday, Sharad Pawar had undergone successful surgery for extricating a gall-bladder stone. The operation was performed at the Breach Candy Hospital where he was admitted on Tuesday after a fresh complaint of abdominal pains.
His daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule tweeted a photo of her bespectacled father, appearing relaxed and cool, sporting a blue-black checked hospital gown, concentratedly catching up on the day's newspapers seated on the hospital bed.
