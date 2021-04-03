Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar's health stable; to be discharged from hospital today

NCP president Sharad Pawar will be discharged from the hospital today. The update was shared by NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on Saturday.

Pawar was checked by a team of Doctors and his health is stable, he will be discharged from hospital today, Malik informed. He has been advised rest for 7 days and after 15 days if all his health parameters are stable, surgery on his Gall Bladder will be performed, Malik added.