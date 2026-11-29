Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire. | Chandrakant Khaire/Facebook

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Chandrakant Khaire on Saturday accused Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar of betraying the Maha Vikas Aghadi, after the party said it would support the Centre’s delimitation bill in Parliament.

Khaire added that there was no question of the NCP (SP) now remaining a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi after what he described as an “open rebellion”, Zee 24 Taas reported The statements indicate a widening rift in the opposition alliance ahead of a special Parliament session, where the bill on redrawing on electoral boundaries is expected to be taken up.

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The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader told reporterrs that when the Maha Vikas Aghadi was formed, many leaders had warned that Pawar could later betray the alliance and go with the Bharatiya Janata Party. “Now party workers are asking what we got by staying with Sharad Pawar,” he said. “We did not remain in power either.”

Khaire, a former Lok Sabha MP, added: “He is a big leader. I respect him, but people have not liked this decision of Sharad Pawar. It is painful for us.”

NCP (SP)'s Stand

On Friday, NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad said that the party will support the delimitation exercise, describing it as a constitutional obligation.

The position taken by the NCP (SCP), which holds eight seats in the Lok Sabha, comes amid discussions about the numbers required in Parliament for any constitutional amendment tied to the delimitation process. Such legislation requires a two-thirds majority of members present and voting.

The Congress is, however, slated to hold discussions with the NCP (SP) later on Sunday, in order to persuade the party to change its stance.

Delimitation Bill

The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared a bill that proposes to maintain the current proportion of seats in states, which is based on the 1971 census, and to freeze the arrangement for another 25 years, till 2051.

In April, during a special session of Parliament, the government introduced the 2026 Constitution 131st Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the 2023 Women’s Reservation Act and redraw the boundaries of electoral constituencies.

However, the legislation had at the time failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the House.

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