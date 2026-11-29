Dindori MP Bhaskar Bhagare | File Photo

Nashik: Dindori MP Bhaskar Rao Bhagare has strongly dismissed reports suggesting that MPs from the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) may join the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

He stated that the people of Dindori had elected an ordinary teacher like him by placing their faith in the leadership of Sharad Pawar, and he would not take any step that could betray their trust. “Whatever decision party leader Sharad Pawar takes will be final for all of us,” Bhagare asserted.

He clarified that there had been no discussion within the party about joining the ruling alliance and pointed out that MP Supriya Sule and state president Shashikant Shinde had already made the party’s position clear.

He added that the party remains committed to raising the concerns of onion farmers, grape growers, tribal communities and labourers of North Maharashtra in Parliament, even while sitting in the Opposition.

Commenting on the proposed Delimitation Bill expected to be discussed during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, commencing November 30, 2026, Bhagare said it would be inappropriate to take a position without examining the complete draft and its provisions.

He maintained that the party’s approach has always been guided by national interest and merit, adding that it would support decisions beneficial to the country’s unity, integrity, farmers and common citizens while strongly opposing anti-people policies.

Reiterating that the NCP-SP remains united, he said resolving constituency-level development issues and addressing people’s concerns were his foremost responsibilities. He appealed to party workers and the public not to believe rumours or baseless speculation regarding the party’s political direction.