Congress Leadership To Meet Pawar and Stalin. | File Photo

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are scheduled to meet Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin in Chennai on Sunday.

The leaders' outreach efforts come a day before the special parliamentary sitting on November 30. The Congress leaders will seek to persuade Pawar and Stalin not to back the central government on the Delimitation Bill, NDTV reported.

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Congress leaders plan outreach to Pawar

The Congress leaders are first slated to meet Stalin from 2 pm to 5 pm before travelling to Mumbai for an 8 pm meet with Pawar, NDTV reported.

Rahul Gandhi confirmed the proposed meeting with the DMK chief in a post on X.

"An expansion to 850 seats will finish democracy in India," Gandhi said. :It will give BJP-RSS unlimited space to redraw India's entire electoral map to their advantage."

The Congress leader said that Stalin had always "stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces" and that it was important for opposition parties to defeat the delimitation bill together.

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The DMK has 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha, while the NCP (SP) has eight MPs. Both parties have said that they will support the delimitation bill in Parliament.

What Is The Delimitation Bill?

Delimitation is the process of redrawing the boundaries of electoral constituencies. The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared a bill that proposes to maintain the current proportion of seats in states, which is based on the 1971 census, and to freeze the arrangement for another 25 years, till 2051.

This meets demands made by parties such as the DMK, which had earlier opposed the bill.

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In April, during a special session of Parliament, the government introduced the 2026 Constitution 131st Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the 2023 Women’s Reservation Act and redraw the boundaries of electoral constituencies.

However, the legislation had at the time failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the House. A bill to amend the Constitution needs a two-thirds majority in Parliament to be passed.

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