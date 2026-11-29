Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) | FPJ

A proposed Mulund–Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) ropeway project has come under criticism from wildlife experts and experts, who have argued that the project could disturb the area's ecology.

Sunish Subramanian Kunju, Honorary Wildlife Warden of Mumbai Suburban, appointed by the Maharashtra Forest Department, along with a joint team of the International Organisation for Animal Protection (OIPA), Amma Care Foundation (ACF) and Plant & Animals Welfare Society – Mumbai (PAWS-Mumbai), wrote to the Forest Department and the Public Works Department, demanding that the project be cancelled, Mid Day reported.

The activists have argued that the proposed ropeway could disturb wilflife habitats and lead to animal movement corridors being fragmented, among other concerns.

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Wildlife groups seek clarification on ropeway alignment

The experts and activists have also raised questions about the proposed ropeway's destination and alignment, particularly its possible connection to the Taramati Mata Temple. The representations to the government have sought verification of the legal status of the existing religious structure and the land occupied by it, Mid Day reported.

"Sanjay Gandhi National Park must remain a protected forest for wildlife, not become a destination for infrastructure-driven tourism," they asserted.

Ropeway proposal and tourism plans

The proposed ropeway is expected to connect the foothills of Mulund to the Taramati Mata Temple, located within the boundaries of Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The project is aimed at boosting tourism by providing visitors with easier access to the temple.

The proposal also includes a hilltop viewing point where visitors can enjoy views of SGNP and the nearby Tulsi Lake.

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