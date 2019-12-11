Sexual harassment cases: Put your act together, CM Uddhav Thackeray tells cops

Thackeray's directives comes in the wake of reports that Maharashtra, despite having second highest crime rate against women, spent 'zero' funds under Nirbhaya funds.

The then Central government had set up a Nirbhaya fund and allocated parts of it to states and Union Territories to ensure the safety of women.

Tuesday's meeting was attended by state Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal, Mumbai police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and other senior officers.

Thackeray also emphasised the need to step up efforts to maintain law and order situation in the state.

Thackeray's maiden interaction with senior police officers is important as the Shiv Sena is adamant on keeping the crucial Home department to itself.