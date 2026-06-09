Severe Water Shortage In BKC? Viral Reddit Post Sparks Concern, Water Bottles & Cans Go Out Of Stock On Swiggy, Blinkit

Mumbai: A Reddit post has sparked concerns after a user claimed that the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), one of Mumbai's busiest business districts is facing a serious water crisis on Monday, June 9.

The post, shared on the Mumbai community page on Reddit, alleged that there was no water available in an office building, including in washrooms. The user wrote, "We're facing a serious water shortage situation in BKC today. There is literally no water available in our office building, not even in the washrooms. Drinking water has run out, and most water bottle listings on delivery apps seem to be out of stock as well. This feels much bigger than an isolated building issue."

Notably, BKC is one of Mumbai's major commercial hubs and houses several leading companies, banks, and government offices. Offices of institutions such as the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Income Tax Department, corporate offices of Bank of India, UTI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, among others, are located in the area. Currently, it is unknown as which location of BKC is facing shortage.

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No Drinking Water Available On Swiggy, Blinkit

The drinking water bottles and large water cans, including brands like Bisleri and Aquafina, showed out of stock on quick-commerce platforms such as Swiggy Instamart and Blinkit at the time of writing the story.

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However, currently, there is no official confirmation regarding water shortage in BKC so far. Authorities have yet to comment on the claims made in the viral social media post.

Meanwhile, this comes at a time when the BMC has enforced a 10 per cent water cut across the city to ensure an adequate water supply until August 19. At a time when the city is grappling with a water shortage, the Mumbai Water Tanker Association has also called for an indefinite strike from 12 am on June 7, escalating concerns over the city's water supply.

The water stock in the seven lakes supplying Mumbai has now dropped to 1,96,141 million litres (ML), or 13.55 per cent of total capacity, amid the delayed monsoon season. According to the BMC's latest data on June 6, the full supply level (FSL) of water has reached 14,47,363 ML, while, shockingly, the useful water stock in the Upper Vaitarna lake has fallen to zero.

Earlier today, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that a fault in the valve at the Malabar Hill Reservoir was disrupting water supply in South Mumbai's Walkeshwar area. The disruption has affected several localities, including Walkeshwar Road, the stretch from Bandstand to Teen Batti, the area between Teen Batti and Lok Bhavan, as well as Banganga, Sagar Nagar, and Ramkund Nagar.

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