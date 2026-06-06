Mumbai Water Crisis Looms: Tanker Operators Announce Indefinite Shutdown From June 7 Over CGWA Norms | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai could face a major water supply disruption from June 7 after the Mumbai Water Tanker Association announced an indefinite suspension of water transportation services across the city, citing what it termed the 'harsh and selective implementation' of Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) regulations.

In an urgent notice issued on Friday, the association said all water tanker operators across Mumbai will take their vehicles off the roads and halt operations from 12 am on June 7 until further notice.

Who All Are Likely To Be Affected By The Strike?

The decision is expected to impact housing societies, commercial establishments, hospitals, industries and other consumers that depend heavily on private water tankers for their daily water requirements.

According to the association, the shutdown has been triggered by the implementation of CGWA norms, which it claims are being enforced exclusively in the Mumbai Division, adversely affecting tanker operators, well owners, ring-well operators, borewell owners, RO plant operators and water suppliers.

The association stated that the tanker industry has been serving Mumbai for more than 80 years and plays a critical role in supplying water to millions of residents, particularly in areas facing shortages or lacking adequate municipal supply.

Left With No Alternative: Mumbai Water Tanker Association

However, operators alleged that recent regulatory actions have placed the entire sector under severe pressure, making it difficult for businesses to continue functioning. "As a result, we are left with no alternative but to shut down our long-standing trade and suspend all water transportation services indefinitely until a practical and equitable solution is reached with the concerned authorities," the association said in its statement.

The tanker operators also expressed regret for the inconvenience likely to be caused to citizens and appealed to the government and relevant departments to intervene urgently and resolve the issue.

The proposed strike could have far-reaching consequences for Mumbai, where thousands of residential societies, construction sites, hotels, restaurants, healthcare facilities and industrial units rely on tanker water, especially during the summer months and periods of high demand.

The announcement comes at a time when the city is preparing for the onset of the monsoon, but concerns remain over water availability in several localities that depend partly or entirely on private tanker supplies.

Authorities have not yet issued an official response to the strike call. However, if the shutdown proceeds as announced, it could trigger major water shortages across parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and disrupt daily life for lakhs of residents.

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