Seven Injured In MSRTC Shivneri Bus Accident Near Khopoli On Pune-Mumbai Expressway

In the early hours of Wednesday, an MSRTC ( Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) bus ( on contract) 'Shivneri' met with an accident near Khopoli on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. The incident resulted in seven people sustaining injuries, including the bus driver and six passengers.

"Local authorities swiftly responded to the scene, streamlining traffic movement in the area. Three of the injured individuals were taken to MGM Hospital in Kalamboli, while the remaining were transported to Khopoli Civil Hospital for necessary medical attention" said an official.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that the primary cause of the accident was the driver's failure to maintain a safe distance from the two vehicles ahead and the inability to control the speed of the bus" he said.

According to the sources, the accident occurred on the Pune-Mumbai (via Khopoli) route, with the MSRTC bus, bearing registration number MH12VF3924, closely following a Tata company truck. Due to the lack of sufficient distance between the vehicles and the driver's inability to control the speed, a collision transpired. The driver of the bus, along with six passengers, suffered injuries in the accident. The incident was reported at approximately 9:30 am.

"The responsibility for the accident lies with the driver of the MSRTC bus, according to preliminary findings. The Khopoli Police Station is currently conducting the investigation into the incident" said an MSRTC official

"Under the supervision of Devanand More, Depot Manager of MSRTC Karjat Depot, further investigations are being carried out by MSRTC to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. The aim is to propose measures that can prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future" he added.

