 Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank Fraud Case: PMLA Court Denies Accused's Hospital Transfer Request
The accused has already filed bail application on December 13, 2023 wherein not a whisper of his alleged illness is made as grounds.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Friday, December 29, 2023, 01:06 AM IST
Mumbai: The special PMLA court rejected the plea of Sagar Suryavanshi, one of the accused in the Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank fraud case, to be shifted to a private hospital. The court said he is not suffering from any genuine ailments and he tried to suppress facts from the court while obtaining order for private hospitalisation.

Suryawanshi had obtained an order from the judicial magistrate court in Pimpri, Pune, to transfer him to Sparsh Hospital on December 21. He is facing a cheating case before the court in Pune. Suryavanshi is in judicial custody of the special PMLA court, Mumbai for money laundering case and lodged in Arthur Road prison.

Following the order of the Magistrate court, the jail superintendent approached the holiday court on December 24 seeking guidance and permission to execute the order. The holiday court called for the medical report and kept the plea before the regular court.

The special PMLA court heard the plea on Tuesday and noted that Suryavanshi suppressed the fact that he already appealed for a bail and obtained order in his favor to shift him to a private hospital. Further, the court referred to his medical report submitted by the JJ hospital and noted, “It is pertinent to note that the above report clearly indicates that the accused has not been suffering from any serious illness which cannot be treated in JJ Hospital, but can be treated at the given hospital in Pune as held by the magistrate court, Pimpri.”

Order to shift accused to JJ Hospital

The court further added, “The accused has already filed bail application on December 13, 2023 wherein not a whisper of his alleged illness is made as grounds. In such a situation this accused Sagar Suryavanshi should not have attempted to misuse this opportunity of treatment without approaching this court and praying for the same. Rather than doing so, he appears to have moved the Court of Joint JMFC, Pimpri, Pune and took order as such and the said the court also appears to have not forwarded such application to this court or directed him to approach this court, appears to have straight way shifting him from Arthur Road Prison to a particular hospital hastily."

"This is nothing but abuse of process of law by suppressing material facts from the Joint JMFC, Pimpri for getting the order for which this application is given by the Jail Superintendent," the court said.

