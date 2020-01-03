Set up complaint boxes in every civic school: Bombay High Court

Mumbai: In a significant order, the Bombay High Court has suggested that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) set up complaint boxes in each of its schools to tackle the problems pertaining to lack of drinking water and toilet facilities. The HC said students could be made to write the complaints.

A bench of Justices Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Riyaz Chagla put forth the suggestion recently, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activist Bhagwanji Raiyani.

The petition highlighted various issues faced by students of BMC-run schools and sought orders to the civic authority to provide better facilities to the children.

“It appears from the record that this petition has been filed to highlight the problems, particularly regarding lack of toilets and drinking water in municipal schools,” Justice Dharmadhikari noted.

At this, senior advocate Anil Sakhare, appearing for the BMC, informed the bench that it would file a detailed affidavit on the status of the issue.

He further submitted that the affidavit would specify the procedure so as to redress the complaints and grievances on these issues.

Having noted the submission, the judges suggested, “In each of the schools, there could be a complaint and suggestion box, in which, the complaints about lack of infrastructure or basic amenities can be placed and the principal, thereafter, can open the box or independently collect the written complaints and thereafter, make a gist of the same so that action can be taken on the basis of his report.”

“Further, a suggestion and complaint cell or a grievance redressal cell could be set up in the individual ward offices so that the education department of the BMC can take note and thereafter action can be taken,” the judges added.

BMC counsel Sakhare assured the judges that the suggestion would be duly considered and accordingly, a status report would be filed before the bench.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on January 20, with a direction to the BMC to file its affidavit latest by January 16.