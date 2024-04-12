Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Builder Lalit Tekchandani, Rejects Partner's Plea In Property Usurpation Case

Lalit Tekchandani | File Photo

The sessions court has allowed the anticipatory bail plea of builder Lalit Tekchandani but rejected the plea of his partner Bhagwani Wadhwani and his sons booked by the Chembur police on the complaint of Pradeep Vora, director of Sarvapriya Leasing Pvt Ltd, for illegally usurping properties in a joint project.

In his complaint, Vora had claimed that his firm, alongwith Sadguna Reality Developer, had constructed Ram Ekjot Sukruti building in Chembur. Vora had assigned Wadhwani and his sons Vicky and Amit of Sai Estate Consultants to sell the flats in the said building as his agents. Wadhwani is said to have purchased three flats, an office and a shop in the said building for Rs 8.2 crore.

As per the agreements executed between the parties, 50 per cent of the amount was to be paid to Sadguna Reality and 50 per cent (Rs 4.1 crore) was to be paid to the company of the informant. The accused paid Rs 66.37 lakh and Rs 3.43 crore was still due.

Vora claimed that he sold a shop on the ground floor for Rs1.8 crore to the accused, whereby 50 per cent of the said amount (Rs 90 lakh) was paid by the accused. Wadhwani promised to pay the remaining amount of Rs 79 lakh in eight instalments of Rs 9.87 lakh. However, Vora did not deposit the cheques owing to fear of Tekchandani's political clout and also because the latter shared Wadhwani's office.

Vora claimed that in September 2019, Wadhwani took keys of the flats on the pretext of Vicky's wedding. In September 2020, he promised vacant land in Panvel to the informant but did not hand over the related documents. In March 2021, the accused promised Vora possession of two flats in Chembur but in May 2021, the latter realised that Wadhwani had given three on rent and pledged three to Mumbai District Co-op Bank. When Vora asked for the pending dues, Wadhwani issued cheques for Rs 83 lakh on July 26, 2021, and promised to pay the balance in instalments but the cheques bounced. Vora was then allegedly threatened with false cases against his sons.

While Tekchandani claimed he is not concerned with the alleged transactions, Wadhwani claimed that the case was filed after four years and a commercial suit is already pending between the parties