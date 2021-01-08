Service extension to senior staff awaits Standing Committee nod

The BMC Standing Committee on Friday refrained from passing a proposal seeking approval for extending service period of senior civic health officials who were supposed to retire on April 30, 2020.

Amid the pandemic outbreak in March, senior officials were provided an extension in their service time-line, to avoid shortage of manpower in the civic body. On Friday, the proposal was tabled for post-facto clearance as standing committee meetings were suspended due to the pandemic.

“Instead of extending their appointment, the BMC management should have offered them with honorary posts,” Yashwant Jadhav, SC chairman and senior Sena corporator told FPJ.

The BMC on Friday also informed that nearly 50 per cent of the posts for the senior medical officers and doctors in various civic run hospitals and dispensaries are vacant at present.

Prabhakar Shinde, a standing committee member and leader of BJP in the civic body demanded a white paper. He sought details of the vacant posts, history of employment and expenditure for the public health department.

“The municipal body doesn't have any right in extending deadlines without the consent of the standing committee,” Shinde said. The members of the committee also stated that extending the service period of the incumbent employees would deprive the juniors from getting their due promotion.

Earlier this week, Shinde had also written to the municipal secretary demanding cancellation of special powers granted to the senior civic officials.