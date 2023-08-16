Senior Nuclear Scientist Dr Anil Kakodkar Lauds Idea Of Science Centre In Thane: 'Will Be Encouraging For Students' |

Thane: Every district needs a science center to understand science in a deeper and easier way than a sequential curriculum. This will create curiosity about science in the minds of students. More students will turn to science. Similarly, a science center will also be set up in Thane and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has taken the initiative for the same.

The Thane civic body has also involved the Marathi Science Council in the project, said a senior nuclear scientist Dr. Anil Kakodkar who delivered the eighth edition of TMC brainstorming lecture series. The Resident Editor of a known Marathi newspaper Dr. Sameer Karve interviewed Kakodkar at Ram Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of Indian Independence.

Senior Nuclear Scientist Dr Anil Kakodkar Lauds Idea Of Science Centre In Thane: 'Will Be Encouraging For Students' |

TMC chief Bangar felicitated Dr. Kakodkar, his wife Suyasha Kakodkar and Sameer Karve.

Dr Kakodkar Narrated His Childhood Journey

During the interview, Kakodkar narrated his journey from childhood. He also commented on the nuclear tests conducted by India in 1974 and 1998, its repercussions around the world, the use of nuclear energy for the defense and development of the country. Also, the things that can be achieved through the use of science and technology were also discussed. If employment and business opportunities created by modern technology are made available to the residents of rural areas then I believe the country's dream of becoming a superpower will be fulfilled soon, said Kakodkar.

If agricultural processing and other businesses based on modern technology are available to the people in rural areas, migration from there to cities will stop and in turn, urbanization of cities will be reduced. This will increase the per capita income of the families in the rural areas and improve their standard of living, explained Kakodkar.

To meet the growing energy needs of the country, we are using non-traditional sources like solar energy, wind energy, but to get enough energy which is indispensable in the development process, there is no other option before us except nuclear energy, said Dr. Kakodkar.

In the second half of the interview, Dr. Anil Kakodkar answered the questions asked by the students of TMC schools.

TMC is going to implement various activities in collaboration with Thane Division of Marathi Science Council in order to develop scientific attitude among the students of Thane Municipal Schools, to create curiosity about science in their minds. The emblem of this initiative was unveiled by Dr.Anil Kakodkar in the same program.