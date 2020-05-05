Senior dies alone in the house amid lockdown, body found 3 days later

A 65-year-old woman, who lived alone in her Kandivli residence, was found dead in her apartment on Monday morning. The incident came to light after a foul smell emanating from her flat alerted the neighbours, who then informed the police. Samta Nagar Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter and are investigating further.

Ushadevi Semwal, a resident of Ashirwad Society, near Singh Estate in Kandivli east, was a beloved member of her society. But since the lockdown from March 25, the residents had been scrupulously observing isolation and had stopped visiting neighbours and checking on anyone as they used to, before.

Police said, on Monday, when residents became aware of the strong stench from Semwal's flat, they knocked on the door several times. On getting no response, neighbours broke open the door, only to find Semwal's decomposed body in the house.

Acting on the information, Samta Nagar Police reached the spot and contemplated whether to take her body away amid the coronavirus scare. Later on Monday, Semwal's body was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where a preliminary post mortem report suggested she died of natural causes and tested negative for Covid-19 negative, said an officer.

"We have registered an ADR in the matter. Death occurred at some point on Saturday and only a detailed autopsy report can shed more light on the matter," police said.

Semwal is survived by her husband and son, who are in Mongolia for work, while her married daughter lives in Virar. Police are also scrutinising CCTV camera footage of the society and will also enquire with her daughter and son-in-law when they last interacted with her.