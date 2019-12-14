Sena, Cong spar over Savarkar

Mumbai: Knives are out. Shiv Sena on Saturday issued a stern warning to its new ally Congress not to insult Veer Savarkar. This was in response to Rahul Gandhi's comment where he said he would not apologise for his “rape in India” remark as his name is not Rahul Savarkar.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a tweet said, “We respect Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. You should not insult Veer Savarkar. No further explanation is needed for anyone sensible.” He further stated that like Nehru and Gandhi, Savarkar too sacrificed his life for freedom of the country. “There is a need to respect every such legend. There is no give take in the same. Jai Hind,” he added.

Addressing a rally earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi said, “I was asked by the BJP in Parliament yesterday to apologise for a comment for a speech. I was asked to apologise for something which is right.