Sejal Pawar Reaches Mumbai Cyber Office To Record Statement In Viral Cadaver Remarks Controversy | Instagram

Mumbai: MBBS student Sejal Pawar on Wednesday reached the cyber office in Mumbai, where her statement is scheduled to be recorded in connection with the controversy surrounding a viral social media video in which she allegedly made objectionable remarks during a stand-up comedy show.

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The development comes just days after Mumbai’s Seth G.S. Medical College and K.E.M. Hospital placed the third-year MBBS student on compulsory leave for 15 days pending a detailed inquiry into the remarks, which triggered widespread outrage online and sparked debate over ethics and professionalism in medical education.

According to the institution, Pawar was formally handed over to the care and supervision of her parents or guardians at 10:30 am on Saturday after the disciplinary action came into effect from June 13, 2026.

The controversy erupted after clips from comedian Pranit More’s stand-up show surfaced on social media. During an audience interaction, Pawar, who identified herself as a medical student, spoke about anatomy sessions involving cadavers and claimed that students would sometimes discuss and mock the private parts of male cadavers.

The remarks drew strong criticism from medical professionals, students and social media users, many of whom argued that the comments were insensitive towards body donors and violated the ethical standards expected from future doctors.

KEM Initiates Probe Into The Matter

Following multiple complaints, the Dean’s Office at KEM Hospital and Seth G.S. Medical College initiated a preliminary fact-finding exercise. The institution said Pawar was called before authorities, her explanation and written apology were placed on record, and the relevant video material was reviewed as part of the initial inquiry.

In an official statement, the college said the matter concerns the dignity of deceased persons, body donors and the professional values associated with medical education.

“Respect for patients, deceased persons, body donors and their families is a foundational value of medical education,” the institution stated, adding that the inquiry remains ongoing and no final conclusion should be drawn at this stage.

Pawar has been directed to cooperate fully with the inquiry process and remain available whenever required by the committee, either physically or through online mode.

Meanwhile, the college has proposed the formation of a five-member inquiry committee comprising senior faculty members, institutional representatives and an external member. The panel will examine the context, impact and wider circulation of the remarks before recommending further action.

The institution has also clarified that any disciplinary measures taken after the inquiry would be in accordance with the norms of the National Medical Commission (NMC), Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the college’s internal regulations.