Mumbai: KEM Hospital Orders Probe Into Sejal Pawar's Remarks On Cadavers; Dean Says Comments 'Highly Unacceptable |

Mumbai: KEM Hospital Dean Dr Harish Pathak on Thursday said that a two-member inquiry committee has been constituted to investigate the controversy surrounding third-year MBBS student Sejal Pawar, whose remarks about cadavers during a comedy show have sparked outrage and led to a police case.

Speaking to IANS, Dr Pathak said the hospital administration became aware of the matter after a video of the performance began circulating on social media. He termed the comments "highly unacceptable" and stressed that the institution treats the issue with utmost seriousness, considering the sensitivity attached to donated bodies used for medical education.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Regarding Dr Sejal Pawar being booked for remarks made at a comedy show, Dean of KEM Hospital Dr Harish Pathak says, "Yesterday, we came to know through social media that a video is being circulated in which one of our students is seen making objectionable… pic.twitter.com/4C5ymHneD1 — IANS (@ians_india) June 12, 2026

"Yesterday, we came to know through social media that a video is being circulated in which one of our students is seen making objectionable comments about dead bodies. It is highly unacceptable. We are very sensitive about respect for the dead, especially as bodies are donated with great emotional commitment for medical education. I have constituted a two-member committee to inquire into the matter. We expect the report by evening and appropriate action will be taken thereafter," Dr Pathak said.

Hospital authorities have clarified that no disciplinary action has been taken against Pawar so far and that reports claiming her suspension are incorrect. Officials stated that the student continues to remain under review while the inquiry is underway.

According to KEM Hospital authorities, the institution does not intend to act harshly without due process, but it will take a strict view of the matter depending on the findings of the committee. The inquiry report is expected to be submitted to the Dean shortly, following which a decision regarding further action will be taken.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: KEM Hospital authorities have clarified that third-year MBBS student Sejal Pawar has not been suspended and no action has been taken against her so far. Officials said the institution does not intend to be harsh but will take a strict view based on the… https://t.co/CkQAx6aFWY — IANS (@ians_india) June 12, 2026

Officials said senior doctors at the hospital were particularly concerned because cadavers used in medical colleges are voluntarily donated by individuals and families for the advancement of medical education. They emphasised that such donations carry immense emotional significance and must always be treated with dignity and respect.

Sejal Pawar, a third-year MBBS student from Pune, has been booked over the remarks made during a Pranit More show. The controversy has triggered widespread debate on social media, with many questioning the appropriateness of jokes involving donated bodies used for medical training.

KEM Hospital has maintained that while the matter is under investigation, any decision regarding disciplinary measures will be based solely on the committee's findings and recommendations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/