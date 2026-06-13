Sejal Pawar Sent On 15-Day Forced Leave By KEM; Barred From Mumbai Hospital, College & Hostel After Viral Cadaver Remarks | Instagram

Mumbai: MBBS student Sejal Pawar, linked with Mumbai's Seth G.S. Medical College and KEM Hospital, was placed on a 15-day forced leave following outrage over her remarks in a viral social media video.

According to an IANS report quoting hospital sources, a preliminary inquiry found that the individual seen in the viral clip was indeed Pawar and concluded that her comments were prima facie unacceptable. As part of the interim action, she has been barred from entering the hospital, medical college and hostel premises for the next 15 days.

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The institution has also constituted a five-member committee to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter. The panel is expected to submit its findings within seven days, following which further action may be considered.

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Amid the growing controversy, KEM Hospital and Medical College has also expressed concern over the possible impact of the episode on Pawar's mental health. The institution has advised her to undergo counselling to help prevent stress, anxiety or depression arising from the intense public scrutiny surrounding the case.

Pawar's parents appeared before the hospital administration and apologised for the incident. They reportedly broke down during the interaction while expressing regret over the controversy.

KEM Initiates Disciplinary Action

The action comes days after KEM Hospital initiated disciplinary proceedings against the final-year MBBS student and summoned her parents following multiple complaints received over the viral video.

In an earlier statement, Dean Dr. Harish M. Pathak had said that a fact-finding committee reviewed the complete video footage and interacted with the student. The committee concluded that certain remarks made during the programme were objectionable, insensitive and inconsistent with the empathy, dignity and professionalism expected from a medical student.

The hospital administration also confirmed that Pawar had submitted a written apology, acknowledging that some of her statements were inappropriate and may have caused distress.

The controversy erupted after a video clip from comedian Pranit More's stand-up show surfaced online. During an audience interaction, Pawar, who identified herself as a final-year MBBS student, spoke about anatomy sessions involving cadavers and claimed that students would sometimes discuss and mock the private parts of male cadavers.

The remarks triggered widespread criticism from medical professionals, students and social media users, many of whom argued that the comments were disrespectful towards body donors whose contributions play a vital role in medical education.

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