Mumbai: KEM Hospital Summons Sejal Pawar's Parents, Initiates Disciplinary Action Over Viral Remarks

K.E.M. Hospital initiates disciplinary proceedings and summons the parents of MBBS student Sejal Pawar following controversy over viral remarks |

Mumbai, June 12: Seth G.S. Medical College and K.E.M. Hospital has initiated disciplinary proceedings against MBBS student Sejal Pawar and summoned her parents to the institute on June 13 following public outrage over remarks made during an online comedy show that later went viral on social media.

Fact-finding and preliminary review

In an official statement issued by Dean Dr. Harish M. Pathak, the institute said it received multiple complaints on June 10 regarding the remarks. A preliminary fact-finding committee comprising senior faculty members was immediately constituted to examine the matter.

The committee reviewed the complete video recording and interacted with the student before submitting its report to the Dean's office. According to the findings, certain remarks made during the programme were objectionable and insensitive and did not reflect the dignity, empathy and professional responsibility expected from a medical student.

Student apology and institutional response

The institute said the student has submitted a written apology acknowledging that some of her statements were inappropriate and may have caused distress.

KEM Hospital stated that it strongly disapproves of any conduct or public communication that undermines the dignity of patients, deceased persons, their families, the medical profession or the institution's reputation.

However, it emphasised that the matter would be handled through due process in accordance with National Medical Commission guidelines, university norms and institutional disciplinary rules.

Counselling and corrective measures

The student's parents or guardians have been called to the institute on June 13, where she will be counselled in their presence. A final disciplinary decision will thereafter be taken by the competent authority and communicated in writing.

The institute has also announced corrective measures, including circulation of National Medical Commission guidelines on ethical conduct, professional responsibilities and responsible social media behaviour among students. It is additionally exploring legal avenues to seek removal of objectionable online clips.

Appeal to public and political intervention

Meanwhile, KEM appealed to the public and media not to circulate the controversial content further and reiterated its commitment to ethical medical education, compassionate patient care and the highest standards of professional conduct.

Also Watch:

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar on Friday met K.E.M. Hospital Dean Dr. Harish Pathak and submitted a memorandum seeking a thorough inquiry into controversial remarks made by a KEM Medical College student.

She demanded disciplinary action, calling the comments insensitive, while urging authorities to protect the student's academic future through a transfer.

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