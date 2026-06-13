'Sejal Pawar Is a Naive Girl...': Ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Comes In Defence Amid Row Over Controversial Remarks On Cadaver - WATCH

Mumbai: Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar spoke on the controversial remarks made by Dr Sejal Pawar during Pranit More’s comedy show and stated that though action should be taken against the doctor, she should not lose her education over her mistake.

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Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Pednekar described Sejal Pawar as a "naive girl" studying in her third year and acknowledged that she had made the same mistake on multiple occasions. Referring to the controversial comments, Pednekar said she was upset and stressed that medical students must maintain sensitivity when discussing cadavers and human anatomy.

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"I am also angry, as what they said about a dead body should not happen. You are going to become a doctor, and it is wrong to joke about private parts or about dead bodies used for teaching," she said while speaking to reporters.

However, Pednekar added that her mistake should not derail her academic future as her "parents must have had some dreams for her". She further said that if Pawar does not wish to continue at KEM Hospital, she should be transferred from there.

Meanwhile, the statement from the former Mayor is contrasting as compared to Ritu Tawde, who has strongly condemned the remarks and sought to write to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking action and calling for a complete halt to stand-up comedy shows as it is spoiling today's youth.

Meanwhile, the controversy erupted after a video clip from Pranit More's stand-up show went viral online. During an audience interaction, Pawar, who identified herself as a final-year MBBS student, spoke about anatomy sessions involving cadavers and claimed that students would sometimes discuss and mock the private parts of male cadavers.



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