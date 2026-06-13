'Known For Cutting Bodies': Sejal Pawar Calls KEM Hospital 'Ugly, Toxic & Chindhi' In Another Old Viral Video | WATCH |

Student doctor Sejal Pawar, who has been at the centre of controversy over her remarks on cadaveric dissection training during comedian Pranit More's show, is once again making headlines after another old video of hers resurfaced online.

The latest clip, which is now widely circulating on social media, purportedly shows Pawar speaking candidly about Mumbai's prestigious KEM Hospital and her college experience. In the video, she allegedly describes the institution as "ugly, toxic and chindhi," while also making remarks about the faculty and fellow students.

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She is also heard saying that the institution is 'known for cutting bodies,' apparently referring to the medical dissection and anatomy training that forms a crucial part of medical education.

The resurfaced clip has triggered fresh criticism online, with many users accusing the student doctor of disrespecting one of Mumbai's most renowned medical institutions.

At the same time, others have come to Pawar's defence, arguing that the video is old and appears to have been recorded in a light-hearted or roast-style context.

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The latest backlash comes just days after Pawar's comments about male cadavers during Pranit More's comedy show sparked outrage online. Following the row, she issued a public apology for her remarks. However, reports suggest that KEM's administration has initiated a probe into the matter and has also filed a complaint regarding the incident.

It is also being noticed that after issuing the apology, Sejal Pawar deleted her social media profile on Instagram, as her profile continues to disappear from the social media platform.