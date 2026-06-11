Mumbai: KEM Student Sejal Pawar Faces Backlash Over Cadaver Remarks, Issues Public Apology After Viral Podcast Clip | VIDEO

Sejal Pawar issued a public apology after a podcast clip containing remarks about cadavers sparked criticism from the medical fraternity and social media users | Instagram

Mumbai, June 11: A controversy has erupted after a video clip featuring a medical student and social media influencer went viral, drawing criticism from the medical fraternity and the public over remarks she made about cadavers used in medical education.

Remarks Spark Backlash

The clip, reportedly from a podcast recorded around three months ago, shows Sejal Pawar, a final-year MBBS student at Seth G. S. Medical College and KEM Hospital, recounting experiences from her anatomy training days.

During the discussion, she referred to conversations among medical students regarding the physical characteristics of male cadavers, particularly their private parts. The remarks were widely perceived as insensitive and disrespectful towards body donors.

The video triggered strong reactions on social media as such comments undermine the dignity of individuals who voluntarily donate their bodies for medical education and research, a practice regarded as essential for training future healthcare professionals.

KEM MARD Distances From Remarks

According to the KEM unit of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), Pawar is a final-year MBBS student at King Edward Memorial Hospital. In response to the controversy, KEM MARD issued an official statement distancing itself from the remarks and reiterating its commitment to ethical medical values.

Dr. Amar Agame, Chief Adviser of KEM MARD, said, "KEM MARD firmly upholds the values of professionalism, ethical conduct and respect for body donors, whose selfless contribution is invaluable to medical education. The remarks made by the concerned student were inappropriate and do not reflect the principles of the medical fraternity."

Student Issues Public Apology

Facing mounting criticism, Pawar issued a public apology through a video, acknowledging that her comments were inappropriate and had hurt sentiments. She stated that there was no intention to disrespect anyone and accepted full responsibility for her words.

"Having watched the clip back, I completely understand why people were upset by what I said. While there was never any intention to disrespect anyone, I recognize that impact matters more than intent. I take responsibility for my comments and sincerely regret the hurt they caused," she said.

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Describing the episode as a learning experience, Pawar said it had prompted her to reflect on how she communicates sensitive subjects. She also assured the public that she would exercise greater care and sensitivity in the future.

Despite repeated attempts, hospital dean Dr Harish Pathak did not respond to calls and messages, seeking his comment.

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