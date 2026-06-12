KEM Doctors Body Distances Itself From MBBS Student Sejal Pawar Over Controversial Remarks At Pranit More Show

Pranit More Show Controversy | Instagram

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors, KEM chapter, has distanced itself from MBBS student Sejal Pawar, who has come under scrutiny for remarks made during a stand up comedy show hosted by comedian and Bigg Boss Season 19 finalist Pranit More.

In a statement, KEM MARD clarified that Pawar is not a member of the association. However, it also said that the comments attributed to her were inappropriate and not in line with the dignity and ethical standards expected of members of the medical profession.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Regarding Dr Sejal Pawar being booked for remarks made at a comedy show, KEM MARD (Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors) has stated that the concerned student is not its member, but her remarks were inappropriate and not in line with the dignity of the… pic.twitter.com/osAsRZ3IBx — IANS (@ians_india) June 12, 2026

The clarification comes after Pawar was booked over remarks she made during an audience interaction at a comedy show hosted by Bigg Boss 19 fame Pranit More, triggering widespread criticism on social media platforms.

Remarks Spark Social Media Outrage

During the event, Pawar, who identifies herself as a final year MBBS student, spoke about experiences from medical college and claimed that students would sometimes mock the private parts of male cadavers during anatomy sessions.

A video clip of the interaction soon began circulating online, drawing strong reactions from social media users. Many criticised the remarks as insensitive and disrespectful towards donated bodies that play a crucial role in medical education.

The controversy quickly escalated, leading to calls for accountability and raising questions about professionalism among future healthcare practitioners.

Second Controversy Linked To Pranit More Show

The incident comes just days after another audience interaction at a Pranit More show generated controversy online.

Earlier, 23 year old Himanshu Jangra faced severe backlash after stating that he had spent ₹370 on chicken biryani during a date and expected a "return" on that investment. The remark was widely condemned as misogynistic and sparked heated debate across social media.

With two separate audience interactions from comedy shows attracting national attention within days, discussions around public conduct, accountability and the limits of humour continue to dominate online conversations.

Authorities are investigating the latest case, while criticism of the remarks remains intense across digital platforms.

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