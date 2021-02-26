Seditious tweets case: Relief for Kangana, sister extended till March 22

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday extended the interim protection from any kind of coercive action against actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel till March 22, in the sedition case.

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Manish Pitale extended the relief till March 22, when it is likely to take up her plea for further hearing.

The bench was seized with a plea filed by the duo challenging the FIR lodged pursuant to the orders of a Magistrate court on a private complaint filed by a Bandra resident, who has claimed that the actress by her tweets had made an attempt to create disaffection against the government. The plaint also stated that the actress' tweets targeted the Muslim community and hurt their sentiments.

Notably, in an earlier hearing, the actress had claimed that she had only 'voiced her opinion against the government.'

"There has been no instance of any violent reaction or any crime taking place due to my tweets. My expression about the government's functioning should not be used to prosecute me," advocate Rizwan Siddiqui had argued on behalf of Kangana.