'None of my tweets incited violence': Kangana Ranaut to Bombay HC in sedition case

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday told the Bombay High Court, through her lawyer, that none of her tweets had ever incited violence or caused any criminal acts, and sought quashing of the FIR registered against her for sedition by Mumbai Police.

The HC will continue hearing the arguments on February 26 and the interim protection from arrest granted to Ranaut and her sister Rangoli will continue till then.

Ranaut's counsel Rizwan Siddique told a bench of Justices SS Shinde and Manish Pitale that the actor had not committed any wrong through her tweets.

He said the magistrate's court in suburban Bandra had erred in allowing registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Ranaut on charges including sedition.

Siddique urged the High Court to quash the lower court's order as well as the FIR.

"There is absolute non-application of mind in the (Bandra) court's order. Even the sections invoked against me do not constitute any offence. None of my tweets have invoked any reactions from the public. They will not attract a punishment as they were not followed by violence. What happened after the tweet? Was there any criminal act after my tweets?" Siddique told the HC on the behalf of Ranaut.