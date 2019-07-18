Secular front against BJP-Sena for Assembly polls in offing

MUMBAI: The Congress, NCP and their alliance partners on Wednesday decided to form a secular front and to contest elections against Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena alliance.

The Left parties along with all like minded parties too decided to join the front. This front is also planning to organise a rally to press the demand of use of ballot paper in the forthcoming Assembly election on 9 August.

Congress and NCP had a meeting with alliance partners like Communist Party of India (Marxist), Janata Dal (Secular), Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, Aam Aadmi Party and various social organisations.

“All of us decided to fight against fascist forces like BJP and Shiv Sena. We also decided to distribute the seats on elective merit basis. There will be no infighting over seat sharing,” told Raju Shetty of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana and Jayant Patil of PWP. They also discussed strategy for Assembly election.

The alliance parties later have their separate meeting at PWP party head-quarter. The meeting was attended by Jayant Patil, Justice (Retd) B.G. Kolse Patil, Prakash Reddy, Ashok Dhawale, Abu Azmi.

“ We discussed the plan of organising all party rally to demand assembly election on Ballot papers. This rally can be organised on August Kranti Din on 9th August. We will discuss this with Congress and NCP and then will finalise our plan,” Jayant Patil added.